Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the 97th Academy Awards, not just for their stunning fashion choices but also for their affectionate display inside the Dolby Theatre. Timothée made a bold statement in a custom Givenchy butter-yellow suit, featuring a monochromatic collared shirt, double-breasted blazer and tailored trousers. Kylie, on the other hand, skipped the red carpet but made a striking entrance in a daring Miu Miu gown, showcasing a bold cutout at the midriff and adorned with intricate beaded embellishments. Inside the venue, the couple packed on the PDA, sharing sweet kisses and holding hands as they mingled with other Hollywood A-listers. Their chemistry was undeniable, making them one of the night’s most talked-about pairs. Lisa Performs at Oscars 2025: BLACKPINK Star Sings ‘Live and Let Die’ During James Bond Tribute at the 97th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Oscars 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f3ckmOj30e — comfort kylie stans (@kyliejgfs) March 2, 2025

The Fashion Mogul’s Look for 2025 Oscars

kylie jenner for the oscars. pic.twitter.com/qauIAxWJ9S — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 2, 2025

The Charming Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has arrived at the 2025 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0QjEKaEySo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)