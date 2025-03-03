Timothée chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the 97th Academy Awards, where the actor was nominated for best actor for his role in A Complete Unknown. The couple, seated in the front row at the Dolby Theatre, shared affectionate moments throughout the night. As the award went to Adrien Brody, a video surfaced online showing Kylie comforting Timothée with a kiss, offering him support after his loss. The duo was also spotted holding hands, showcasing their strong bond at the star-studded event. Kylie Jenner Attends Oscars 2025 With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! Couple Packs on PDA at 97th Academy Awards (See Viral Photos).

Kylie Jenner Kissing Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner kiss after the Best Actor #Oscar was announced. #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/gTpuchT5sa — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2025

