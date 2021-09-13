American rapper Lil Nas X was among the celebs who graced MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 red carpet in eye-popping outfits. If fans were floored by Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber’s sheer naked dresses, the "Montero" star wowed the onlookers with his lilac embellished pantsuit. The gorgeous outfit by Atelier Versace featured a broad neckline and fancy long train, which BTW had to be carried by support staff present at the event. VMAs 2021 Winners: Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo Bag Prestigious Titles at the Starry Award Night; See the Full List Here.

Lil Nas X Always Understands The Assignment

📸| Lil Nas X no red carpet do #Vmas 2021. pic.twitter.com/nnR2CiE8Ru — Lil Nas X Brasil | MONTERO • 17/09 (@LilNasXBrasil) September 12, 2021

Lil Nas X Wearing Atelier Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

Watch The Video of Lil Nas X at VMAs 2021 Red Carpet

