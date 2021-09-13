American actress Megan Fox made a jaw-dropping appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021 red carpet in the most naked dress of the year! The 35-year-old's stylist Maeve Reilly shared gorgeous photos of the Jennifer's Body actress in a completely sheer dress by MUGLER with sparkly, bedazzling thong! The customised outfit was accessorised by Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and Jimmy Choo shoes! Megan went for a just-out-of-shower wet hair look, and with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, by her side, the duo set the red carpet on fire. Interestingly, the American rapper Kelly had to face a random attack by MMA artist Conor McGregor on the red carpet. Nevertheless, it was Megan's dare-to-bare look that hogged all the limelight.

View Photos Shared by Megan Fox's Stylist Maeve Reilly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve)

Check Out Some More Gorgeous Pics of Megan Fox

megan fox is such a mugler girl and i love this for her pic.twitter.com/6IgErR8rF1 — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) September 13, 2021

