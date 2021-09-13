Model, fashionista and Mrs Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin looked every inch a diva as she stepped out in a white sheer bodycon dress to attend MTV Video Music Awards or VMAs 2021. The pretty 24-year-old wore a jaw-dropping Alaïa SS22 RTW piece to cheer for husband, Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he bagged 'Artist of The Year.' Justin, in his winning speech, thanked his beautiful wife. "I want to say thank you guys so much," Bieber was heard saying to the crowd. "I look over here, and I see my beautiful wife, and I just want to say I love you so much." VMAs 2021 Winners: Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo Bag Prestigious Titles at the Starry Award Night; See the Full List Here.

Hailey also turned heads with her quirky 'grass pants' at the dinner with Justin post-attending VMAs. She wore a white tank top and feather-embellished green and black pants.

Prettiest Woman Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elder Ordonez (@elderordonez1)

She is Wearing Alaïa SS22 RTW Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runway To Red Carpet (@runwaytoredcarpetee)

Her Dinner Outfit - Chic and Casual

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram and Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)