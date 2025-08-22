Lil Nas X has been arrested and briefly hospitalised after a reported altercation with police authorities in Los Angeles. The singer was captured strolling down the middle of an LA street in the early hours, wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots. After the suspicious video obtained by TMZ went viral online, reports flooded that the 26-year-old charged at officers and they put him in handcuffs. The two-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was later transported to a hospital on a possible overdose. He has since been booked on suspicion of misdemeanour for obstructing an officer and was being held at Valley jail in Van Nuys, where the cops found him. What Is Bell’s Palsy? Lil Nax X’s Facial Paralysis Sparks Concerns - Here’s What You Should Know About the Neurological Disorder.

Lil Nas X Captured Wandering in LA Streets

TMZ obtained footage of Lil Nas X roaming an L.A. street at 4 am, he was later hospitalized for a possible OD https://t.co/LPv0OxbE4Q — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 21, 2025

