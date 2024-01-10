Donning in an enchanting Anita Dongre ensemble, Malaika Arora showcased regality, pairing a multi-embroidered dress and jacket to elevate her glamour. Her meticulous styling transformed the attire into a truly unique and unforgettable look. Complementing the ensemble, Arora's makeup resonated with the dress—a bold eyeliner and pink eyeshadow accentuated her eyes, while a cheek tint and nude peachy lips added elegance. The ensemble was further enhanced by exquisite jewelry and a a pair of golden platform heels to enhance her confident look for the photoshoot. Farah Khan Birthday: Malaika Arora Drops Throwback Photos To Wish Her BFF, Playfully Calls Her ‘Kameeni’ (See Post).

See Malaika Arora's Latest Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)