Celebrating her 59th birthday, filmmaker Farah Khan received heartfelt wishes from her close friend, Malaika Arora. Malaika shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, capturing their close bond and playful moments, accompanied by a sweet birthday message. Expressing gratitude for the shared laughter and delightful moments, Malaika playfully referred to Farah as her "kameeni" (naughty friend) and wished her a rocking year ahead, drawing a humorous comparison to a fake pink rocking horse. The affectionate post highlighted the genuine friendship between the two, making Farah's birthday even more special. Farah Khan Birthday: 5 Dialogues From The Director's Films That Are Part Of Our Vocabulary Now.

Check Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

