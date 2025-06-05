Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, are reportedly set to welcome their first child soon. The couple first sparked pregnancy rumours after they were spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai in April. The couple were seen avoiding the shutterbugs during their visit, which only added to the speculations. On Wednesday night (June 4), the Dabangg actor stepped out for a dinner date with his wifey Sshura. After spending some quality time together, Arbaaz and Sshura exited the venue. Before that, they posed for the paparazzi for some pictures. For the outing, Sshura looked pretty in a printed dress, and her maternity glow was evident. Arbaaz, on the other hand, looked handsome in a maroon shirt and black trousers. In a video shared by a paparazzi page, photographers congratulated the couple, which left them blushing. Later, Arbaaz ensured that Sshura got inside the vehicle safely. During which a pap said, "Jaane do." Replying to this, "Aap log jaane do." He further signalled the paps to let go, hinting at Sshura's pregnancy. Arbaaz later said, "kabhi kabhi samjha karo." Who Is Sshura Khan? Know Everything About Arbaaz Khan’s Wife Amid Their Pregnancy Rumours.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Get Clicked by Paparazzi After Dinner Date

