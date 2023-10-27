Fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely stunning as they attended the JIO MAMI 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. The Neerja actress kept it classy, yet her gown screamed drama. She opted for a classic and dramatic look with a black gown, suggesting an elegant and bold fashion choice. The addition of white pearls likely added a touch of sophistication and contrast to her outfit. Her choice of glossy makeup probably gave her a radiant and polished appearance, while the red lipstick likely added a pop of color and drama to her overall look. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, seemed to have gone for a more youthful and trendy style. Her satin corset dress suggests a fashionable and contemporary choice. Keeping her hair open is a classic way to showcase a relaxed and natural look, and her natural makeup emphasized a fresh and understated appearance. Tara Sutaria at MAMI 2023: Apurva Actor Dazzles In Shimmery Pastel Sequin Dress at The Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Check Out Shanaya Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Video At MAMI 2023:

