Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. The actor consistently slays fashion goals like a pro by sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile regularly. From nailing casual attire to rocking stunning looks in ethnic ensembles, this B-town diva can nail any look. Recently, at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, the Apurva actor wowed everyone in a shimmery pastel sequin dress, adding more drama to the ensemble by pairing it with an oversized, long shimmery cover-up. For accessories, she adorned herself with long earrings, rings, and silver heels. Her makeup was kept minimal and classy, with smoky eyes and nude lips, focusing on highlighting her eyes. She tied her hair in a slick bun. Apurva Trailer: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav's Upcoming Film Promises a Gritty Survival Drama! (Watch Video).

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

