Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, set pulses racing as she looked sizzling in a black backless dress. The stunning beauty exuded confidence and elegance, perfectly accentuated by her choice of attire. Manushi opted for a sexy updo with side flicks, highlighting her flawless features. To complement her captivating look, she adorned herself with a beautiful pair of earrings, adding a touch of glamour. For her makeup, Manushi opted for a bold dash of eyeliner, perfectly matching the intensity of her outfit. Manushi Chhillar's Dreamy Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Deserves All Your Attention.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

