Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, joined the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur who marked their Cannes Film Festival debut this year. Unlike Sara who was all about representing Indian couture and designs on the red carpet and Mrunal who went all bold with her choices, Manushi managed to strike a balance with her choices. Her choices were more dreamy, resembling a modern-day princess. And her charming persona only amplified her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Pooja Hegde, Whose Ruffle Saree Will You Pick?

After picking a pristine corset gown, Manushi settled for a supremely divine black off-shoulder midi dress and then a classic slip dress by Galvan London. Overall, her choices, though safe were utterly charming. In fact, they were charming enough to woo all our hearts. Manushi's red carpet appearances at the French Riviera have further cemented her place as a budding fashionista in the industry. With the help of her stylist, Sheefa J Gilani, Chhillar delivered some stunning looks, all with similar impact. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Tara Sutaria, Who Wore This Sharara Set Better?

To elaborate more on her choices, let's check out her pictures, straight from Cannes, shall we?

In Nedret Taciroglu

In Galvan London

In Saiid Kobeisy

In Fovari

In Gauri & Nainika

In Moonray

So, which of Manushi's fashion looks from Cannes is your most favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).