One of the most dominant mixed martial artists of all time, Conor McGregor, celebrates his 37th birthday today (June 14). Born June 14, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland, McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two weight-class championships during his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Billed as 'The Notorious, McGregor is the biggest PPV draw in UFC history, headlining five highest-selling UFC live events. Outside the Hexagon, McGregor remains controversial and has announced his candidacy as Ireland's President in the 2025 elections. However, McGregor holds incredible support on social media, who flooded the internet with birthday wishes for their favourite MMA fighter. Conor McGregor Showcases Excitement for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 2025 UAE Debut on April 4th and 5th.

Conor McGregor is Born

July 14 - #OnThisDay Conor McGregor is born. He is an Irish professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter and a former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) featherweight and lightweight champion. He became the undisputed Featherweight Champion at UFC 194. pic.twitter.com/dshKJ7u7g1 — Doodle this day in History (@DoodleHistory) July 14, 2025

Conor McGreg Birthday Today

Breaking news. It's Conor McGreg birthday today 37 years old. I was playing UFC 5 being him and I heard. Happy birthday Conor McGregor from DC. That's nice. Easter egg!!! #LoveIsland #ConorMcGregor #UFC #Fantastico #MMA pic.twitter.com/5sHQob8RbS — QLeftHookLore (@VenomousKing68) July 14, 2025

Happy 37th Birthday

Happy 37th Birthday To Conor McGregor 🥳 What’s Your Favorite Memory Of “The Notorious” Fighter and Former Double Champion 🥋 pic.twitter.com/vLBodD5aUy — Kevin (@realkevink) July 14, 2025

BOTD, Conor McGregor

July 14th BOTD Conor McGregor (37 years old) 1988 Irish mixed martial artist (third multi-divisional champion in UFC history - Featherweight, Lightweight), born in Dublin, Ireland pic.twitter.com/b0plsvUNeY — Dan El Captain (@Mrstanleycup) July 14, 2025

HBD, Conor McGregor

