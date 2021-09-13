The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 or VMAs 2021 red carpet almost turned into a ring courtesy of MMA fighter and UFC champion Conor McGregor and American Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Pictures and videos of the two get involved in a physical altercation have flooded Twitter, leaving netizens wondering, “But, Why?” Well, according to TMZ report, the alleged fight started after McGregor had reportedly asked Kelly, who was accompanied by his actress girlfriend, Megan Fox, for a photo and was denied. From here, there was pushing, shoving, throwing, and spilling of drinks, which escalated to the extent that two celebrities had to be separated by security guards.

Watch Video of Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Fight on VMAs Red Carpet 2021

McGregor vs. MGK is your next celebrity boxing match. @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/OBKQLwf9hn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

More Videos of An Agitated Conor

Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021

Twitterati Is Having A Blast

Bro Conor McGregor just tried to throw hands with MGK 😂 pic.twitter.com/tgzFY1ablQ — H o l l o w (@HollowPoiint) September 13, 2021

Thoughtful Question, Dare Ask This to Conor

#VMAs #conormcgregor #MGK I mean but why was Conor McGregor at the VMAs?? pic.twitter.com/8pfsHuqqNI — Real House Knife of Denver (@Grocerystore_ho) September 13, 2021

Another Video to Understand This Whole Scenario

Conor McGregor throws a drink at Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet . . .#conormcgregor #mgk #machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/LVslfk93ep — RED CACHE (@redcachenet) September 13, 2021

