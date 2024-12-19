BTS' golden maknae Jungkook, took a break from his military service and returned home to do what he does best: connect with ARMYs! On December 18, he hosted a Weverse live that was nothing short of epic. For a whopping two and a half hours, Jungkook sang his heart out, updated fans on Jimin (who's also serving in the military), and even sang a wide range of songs. From BLACKPINK Rosé's 'APT' to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's 'Die With a Smile,' he took on nearly every request, showing just how much he cares about his ARMY. But what shocked the world was the sheer number of viewers: Jungkook's live broadcast racked up an incredible 20.2 million viewers—outdoing major global events like the Oscars (19.5M), Grammys (16.9 Million), Golden Globes (10 Million), and VMAs (4 Million). Not only did he break his record, but Jungkook also shared that he's a huge BigBang fan, even covering some of their tracks and expressing his happiness over G-Dragon's comeback. BTS Jungkook Sings BLACKPINK Rosé’s Chart-Topping Track ‘APT’, Golden Maknae Gives ARMY Tour of His New Home (Watch Videos).

BTS Jungkook Breaks Record

Jungkook's recent live (20.2M) drew more viewers than the recent Oscars (19.5M), Grammys (16.9M), Golden Globes (10M) and VMAs (4M) events. pic.twitter.com/yIgkSSqOSJ — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) December 19, 2024

BTS Jungkook Fan of BigBang

241218 WVS #JUNGKOOK #정국 🌟 🐰: Ah, actually, really, those ARMYs who have known me since I was young would know, but I was really, really a huge fan of BIGBANG, like a die-hard fan. So, I’m really, really happy that they made a comeback... When "Power" and "Home Sweet Home"… pic.twitter.com/fxQv9RPgP6 — 디 ૮₍ ˃⤙˂ ₎ა (@kook_u_u) December 18, 2024

