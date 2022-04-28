Mouni Roy has always been a favourite of fashion critics, thanks to her style choices. The style of her clothes is a mix of modern sarees and classic western ensembles. Mouni, who is currently a judge on a dance reality show, shared a few photos of her latest ensemble on Instagram. She looks stunning in a sequin-encrusted lilac dress with a plunging neckline by Maison d'AngelAnn. As for her makeup, she chose purple smokey eyes and pinkish lip colour. A sleek straight hairstyle and a pair of high heels rounded off her look. Mouni Roy Shares a Stunning Selfie With ‘Wonderful Human’ Hrithik Roshan from Their Amsterdam Shoot.

Check Out The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)