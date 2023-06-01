Mrunal Thakur's Style Game is on point with a Chic Check Printed Maxi Dress. After her glamorous debut at Cannes 2023, she's back to her fashion basics, embracing the essence of summer with her latest look. The cool and chic dress showcases subtle standout details, including a plunging neckline with delicate ruffles that adds a stylish twist. The cutout pattern, extending from the torso to the back, adds an extra touch of allure to the overall style. With minimal makeup and flowing tresses, Mrunal's summer-approved look is effortlessly stunning. Mrunal Thakur's Gutsy Wardrobe Was on Display at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Check Out The Pics Here: