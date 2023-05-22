Mrunal Thakur is among the few TV actors who successfully made their way through Bollywood. After delivering a strong performance in a movie like Love Sonia, she was next seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and hasn't looked back ever since. Mrunal is immensely popular on social media and this year, she even marked her big Cannes Film Festival debut. We anticipated Mrunal to go all out with her fashion choices and she didn't disappoint. Mrunal Thakur Hottest Photos: 7 Times Gumraah Actress Raised Temperatures Displaying Her Sexy Hourglass Figure on Instagram!

From picking lacy pants by Dhruv Kapoor to a custom-designed saree by Falguni & Shane Peacock, Mrunal's choices were different but apt for the occasion. She didn't prefer subtlety but loved her loud choices that made enough noise and headlines. With the help of her stylist, Rahul Vijay, Thakur delivered some stunning looks and grabbed all the eyeballs present on the red carpet of the French Riviera. Mrunal's debut was definitely among the best ones that we had seen recently and it's time we give her a big round of applause. Exclusive! Did Mrunal Thakur reject Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan? The actress answers...

Now that we have elaborated on her appearances, let's check out some of her pictures.

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Anamika Khanna

In Dhruv Kapoor

So, which of Mrunal Thakur's looks from Cannes was your ultimate favourite?

