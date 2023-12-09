Neha Bhasin consistently turns heads with her workout attire. The sensational singer, unhesitant to showcase her physique on the way to the gym, was once again captured outside the fitness center. Stepping out of her car, Neha graciously agreed to click selfie with a fan and later posed for the shutterbugs, all while rocking a stylish black sports bra and matching shorts for her workout session. She was seen walking towards the gym wearing hot pink slip-ons. Neha Bhasin Sets the Internet Ablaze by Posing Topless in New Bold Picture on Insta!

Neha Bhasin’s Gym Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)