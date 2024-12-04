Singer Neha Bhasin shared a powerful post on Instagram, calling out sexism in the Indian music industry. She criticised ‘average male rappers’ and ‘wannabe singers’ for using disrespectful language about women in their songs. Bhasin highlighted the double standards in society, where men are praised as ‘Bhai’ or ‘Dude’, while women are judged harshly for similar behavior. She wrote, “Am so fed up of below average male rappers And wanna be singers Calling women weird stuff in their songs And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. IS there a limit to the hypocrisy of sexism in India? Ladka kare to Bhai, dude. Lakdi kare toh character dheela.” The singer has often voiced her opinions about the music industry. In the past, she publicly supported rapper Badshah when he faced trolling over accusations of buying Google ads and being labelled an ‘average musician’. Honey Singh Makes Sarcastic Remark at Badshah and Reignites Feud With the ‘Indian Idol 15’ Judge.

Neha Bhasin Slams ‘Male Rappers and Wannabe Singers’

