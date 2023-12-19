Mouni Roy radiates elegance and glamour in her recent appearance, adorned in a stunning green knot bandeau maxi dress. The outfit impeccably flaunts her hourglass figure, elegantly highlighting her curves. Her confidence effortlessly shines as she carries off this chic ensemble with grace. The glimpse of her midriff adds an alluring touch, elevating the ensemble to a new level of sophistication. Without a doubt, Mouni's fashion choices set trends and captivate hearts, exuding charm and style. Mouni Roy Drops Stunning Pics in Sleeveless Black and White Fishtail Gown (View Photos).

Mouni Looks Sexy In This Dress...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)