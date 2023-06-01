Jennie and Park Seo Joon, who attended the Chanel métiers d’art show in Tokyo. Wearing a shiny beige cardigan with a white t-shirt inside and blue jeans, Seo Joon turned many heads and was surrounded by fans and media as a result of his handsome and amazing visuals. Jennie looked stunning with a beaded headpiece, black baggy jacket, and gloves with a rose that matched her choker. She also wore white lacy stockings and heels. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Looks For the Cover of Vogue Japan Are Simply Elegant!
Park Seo Joon and Jennie
BLACKPINK's Jennie and Park Seojoon together at the Chanel métiers d’art show in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/xonI3ML4GB
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023
230601 [تحديث]
انستقرام مجلة elle singapore بفيديو لسيوجون و جيني بلاك بينك من حدث Chanel في طوكيو .#PARKSEOJOONpic.twitter.com/vCxGdzYcBO
— Park SeoJoon Arab (@ArabPSJ) June 1, 2023
Stunning Visuals
「シャネル」が東京で2022/23メティエダールコレクションのショーを開催。夜の部のショー開演を前にゲストがフォトコールに続々登場。https://t.co/eyfealYdIl#CHANELMetiersdArt#CHANELinTokyo#parkseojoon#パクソジュン#박서준#ParkSeoJunpic.twitter.com/LIXx18UxWL
— FASHIONSNAP (@fashionsnap) June 1, 2023
Seo Joon Arrives at the Show
#ParkSeoJoon is here at the #Chanel Métiers d'Art show! 😎🔥 #박서준#朴敘俊#박용규#Chanel#ChanelShow#ChanelMetiersdArt#ChanelinTokyo#ParkSeoJunxChanelhttps://t.co/7yC1OIgegSpic.twitter.com/nICDIXfYo0
— ELLE Singapore (@elle_singapore) June 1, 2023
Jennie's Amazing Look
The outfit, makeup, headpiece, jewelry.. Jennie girls we used to pray for times like this 😭
JENNIE X CHANEL IN TOKYO#JENNIEatMétiersDArtShowpic.twitter.com/PchCvEBXK9
— KING KUMA (@HourlyKuma) June 1, 2023
Close Up of Jennie's Headpiece/Choker
jennie i love you
JENNIE X CHANEL IN TOKYO#JENNIEatMétiersDArtShowpic.twitter.com/1iNfCcRl4s
— ‘ (@jnkoopsies) June 1, 2023
Close Up of Seo Joon's Outfit
パク・ソジュンさんが2022/23年 MÉTIERS D’ART SHOW IN TOKYO 会場に到着！#パク・ソジュン #박서준 #parkseojoon #ParkSeoJun#CHANELMetiersdArt #CHANELinTokyo #シャネル #chanel pic.twitter.com/bwEKa4Y19e
— Numero TOKYO | ヌメロ・トウキョウ (@NumeroTOKYO) June 1, 2023
