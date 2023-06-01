Jennie and Park Seo Joon, who attended the Chanel métiers d’art show in Tokyo. Wearing a shiny beige cardigan with a white t-shirt inside and blue jeans, Seo Joon turned many heads and was surrounded by fans and media as a result of his handsome and amazing visuals. Jennie looked stunning with a beaded headpiece, black baggy jacket, and gloves with a rose that matched her choker. She also wore white lacy stockings and heels. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Looks For the Cover of Vogue Japan Are Simply Elegant!

Park Seo Joon and Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Park Seojoon together at the Chanel métiers d’art show in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/xonI3ML4GB — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

230601 [تحديث] انستقرام مجلة elle singapore بفيديو لسيوجون و جيني بلاك بينك من حدث Chanel في طوكيو .#PARKSEOJOONpic.twitter.com/vCxGdzYcBO — Park SeoJoon Arab (@ArabPSJ) June 1, 2023

Stunning Visuals

Seo Joon Arrives at the Show

Jennie's Amazing Look

The outfit, makeup, headpiece, jewelry.. Jennie girls we used to pray for times like this 😭 JENNIE X CHANEL IN TOKYO#JENNIEatMétiersDArtShowpic.twitter.com/PchCvEBXK9 — KING KUMA (@HourlyKuma) June 1, 2023

Close Up of Jennie's Headpiece/Choker

jennie i love you JENNIE X CHANEL IN TOKYO#JENNIEatMétiersDArtShowpic.twitter.com/1iNfCcRl4s — ‘ (@jnkoopsies) June 1, 2023

Close Up of Seo Joon's Outfit

