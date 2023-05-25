BLACKPINK’s Jennie continues to prove that she is a top fashion icon! Recently, the K-pop artist appear on the cover of Vogue magazine Japan for July edition and she is simply killing it. The singer kept her make up minimal in each of the pictures and we simply can't stop praising her. BLACKPINK's Jennie Seductively Poses in White Lace Dress for Mag Photoshoot; Check Out the Korean Singer's Sexy Pics.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BLACKPINK's Jennie for Vogue Japan. pic.twitter.com/gTGYyFFAuc — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)