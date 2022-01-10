Bollywood actress and webcam model Poonam Pandey was papped at Andheri’s Starbucks in Mumbai city on Monday. The 30-year-old Nasha star was her usual bold self as she flirted with the camera confidently. Poonam was dressed in a sexy cleavage-revealing satin top with knot detail and she wore it with a pair of black leather pants. The sexy bombshell also flaunted her voluminous hair that she left untied for a sexier look. OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Goes Braless! Former XXX Actress and Pornhub Queen Cuts a Sexy Figure in Green Power Suit (View Hot Pics).

Poonam Pandey Spotted in The City

Poonam Pandey (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

More Photos of Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

