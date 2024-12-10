As 2024 comes to an end and the world awaits the welcome of the New Year 2025, Google shared its Year in Search 2024 for India. As per the list under the People category, Indians searched for noted celebrities such as Vinesh Phogat, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Hardik Pandya and Pawan Kalyan. Other people who were most searched for and made it to the top 10 list include Shashank Singh, Poonam Pandey, Radhika Merchant, Abhishek Sharma and Lakshya Sen. Google Year in Search 2024: Indian Premier League, Bharatiya Janata Party, Election Results 2024 Among Most Searched Topics in India, Check List of Top 10 Trending Searches.

Check List of Top 10 Trending Searches for People in India

List of 5 Most Searched People on Google in India

Google Year in Search 2024 for People. (Photo credits: Google)

