A hilarious collaboration video of Poonam Pandey and BeYouNick is doing the rounds on social media. It appears to be giving a message on how society judges women for what they wear and how they conduct themselves, but in a fun and light-hearted way. In the video, a couple, BeYouNick, and a woman argue over how the woman should wear pants instead of a skirt to work. The woman accuses BeYouNick of outdated thinking and says, ‘Kapde nai Tumhari Soch Choti Hai.’ However, after returning from work, she finds the maid, Poonam Pandey, who overhears the conversation, gets inspired by her, and changes her style. The maid now chooses to work in a pair of shorts and cropped top instead of a saree, leaving the woman irate, upset, and regretful. Watch the viral video below. Poonam Pandey Alive: Actress Apologises After Faking Death for Cancer Awareness (Watch Video).

