Pragya Jaiswal is another celebrity that is always killing it at the bikini game. She took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous blue and white bikini, with a beautiful view of the beach behind her.

Pragya Jaiswal on Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpragya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)