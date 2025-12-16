A new development has emerged in the Bondi Beach terror attack case, which occurred in Australia's Sydney on Sunday, December 14. It is reported that one of the two Bondi Beach attackers is of Indian-origin, who last visited Hyderabad in 2022. The two attackers were identified as a father-son duo, Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24), originally said to be from Pakistan's Lahore. However, B Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police of Telangana, said that Sajid Akram is originally from Hyderabad and completed his B.Com degree from the city before migrating to Australia in search of employment in November 1998. The news was confirmed by Indian government officials who ran a background check on the deceased. It is reported that Sajid Akram visited India two to three times after migrating to Australia on a student visa nearly 27 years ago. Officials also found that Akram's immediate family lives in Hyderabad and his elder brother is a doctor. "Sajid Akram carries Indian passport as on date and his son Naveed Akram and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens," the press note by Telangana DGP stated. Meanwhile, Sajid Akram's family in India said that they were shocked by the news. They also revealed that they had not been in touch with Akram for many years. Sajid Akram's brother told The News Minute that they had cut ties with him after he left for Australia and married a Christian woman. A total of 15 people were killed after Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram carried out a terrorist attack during a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Australia on December 14. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Hails ‘Hero’ Ahmed Al Ahmed for His Bravery, Calls for Unity (Watch Video).

Bondi Beach attacker Sajid Akram from Hyderabad, India but not radicalised here says police According to Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy 1. A mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, by two perpetrators, during a public… pic.twitter.com/Reduy85IKk — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 16, 2025

Press Note by Telangana DGP Confirms Sajid Akram Was of Indian Origin

Important: Telangana DGP press note confirms that one of the Bondi Beach attackers, Sajid Akram was of Indian origin, from Hyderabad, who migrated to Australia in 1998 and carries an Indian passport as of date (not Pakistani as widely mentioned yday). Let’s also remember,… pic.twitter.com/wFcdkOQvA7 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 16, 2025

