The man who wrestled a gun from one of the attackers during the Sydney Hanukkah event has been identified as 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed, a father of two and local fruit shop owner now being widely hailed as a hero. Video from the Bondi Beach terror attack shows Ahmed crouching behind parked cars before seizing a brief pause in gunfire to rush the gunman, tackling him to the ground and forcibly disarming him in a struggle that unfolded just metres from panicked crowds gathered for the Jewish festival. Ahmed was shot twice during the confrontation, suffering two gunshot wounds as he grappled with the armed attacker in an effort that authorities and witnesses say likely prevented further casualties. He is undergoing surgery in hospital. At least 11-12 people were killed and around 25-29 others injured on December 14 in a mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which Australian authorities have declared a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community. Bondi Beach Mass Shooting: Viral Video Shows Man Tackling, Disarming Gunman During Shooting Near Jewish Gathering in Australia’s Sydney.

Ahmed Al Ahmed Identified as Man Who Disarmed One of Sydney Attackers

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, has been identified as the man who disarmed one of the Sydney attackers. Ahmed was shot twice by the second shooter, who was firing from a bridge. He suffered 2 gunshot wounds and is undergoing surgery. pic.twitter.com/BlVaA2Du0m — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 14, 2025

NEW: The man who disarmed one of the Sydney attackers has been identified 43-year-old Ahmed Al Ahmed. Ahmed, who is being hailed a hero for his actions, was shot 2 times. He's expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/pDe0StPeCg — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 14, 2025

