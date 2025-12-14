Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terrorist incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during the Hanukkah festival event, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. In a post on X, PM Modi extended condolences and asserted that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism. “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah,” PM Modi wrote. “On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” he added. Bondi Beach Shooting: Ten Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Gathering in Australia’s Sydney, Police ‘Neutralise’ Two Gunmen (Watch Videos).

‘Strongly Condemn Ghastly Terrorist Attack’: PM Narendra Modi

Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)