Priyanka Chopra Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Friday to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. In the pictures captured by the paparazzi, the Citadel actress is seen in her casual chic avatar. Priyanka is seen in a sleeveless black crop top, paired with a long black shrug and grey pants. She opted for a relaxed open-hair look and natural makeup with nude shades. She styled the look with black sneakers. Priyanka accessorised the look with a choker necklace featuring the name of her daughter Maltie. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Mumbai for Jio MAMI Film Festival, Actress Dons Beautiful Necklace of Her Daughter Malti Marie’s Name (Watch Video).

Here's Priyanka Chopra's Airport Look:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai Airport:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

