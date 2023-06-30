Ranveer Singh has dropped a new set of photos on his Instagram and oof! does he look handsome. The actor posed for Tiffany & Co with two other models in his photoshoot, sporting a velvet black jacket exposing his chest and bracelets and rings from the brand. Check out his new look! Ranveer Singh Goes Global: Bollywood Actor Joins Forces with WME Talent Agency.

Ranveer Singh for Tiffany & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)