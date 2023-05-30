Ranveer Singh is expanding his horizons in the entertainment industry with a significant move towards Hollywood. The acclaimed actor has recently inked a global representation deal with renowned talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). Having made his remarkable debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma, Ranveer has since established himself as a leading Bollywood star, headlining blockbuster hits such as Simmba and Gully Boy. Alongside his acting achievements, he has been appointed as a brand ambassador for esteemed international organizations and has endorsed a plethora of top-tier products. Ranveer Singh Discussed Ben Affleck’s Upcoming Movie Air at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah.
Check Out The Latest News Here:
Ranveer Singh signs up with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavorhttps://t.co/Npvchkl2KF
— HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) May 30, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)