Ranveer Singh is expanding his horizons in the entertainment industry with a significant move towards Hollywood. The acclaimed actor has recently inked a global representation deal with renowned talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). Having made his remarkable debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma, Ranveer has since established himself as a leading Bollywood star, headlining blockbuster hits such as Simmba and Gully Boy. Alongside his acting achievements, he has been appointed as a brand ambassador for esteemed international organizations and has endorsed a plethora of top-tier products. Ranveer Singh Discussed Ben Affleck’s Upcoming Movie Air at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah.

