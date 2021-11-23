Rashami Desai is enjoying her vacation in Maldives and we can't get over her sultry outfits that truly make her dazzle like a star. Recently, Rashami took to Instagram to share pictures in her ultra-trendy outfit that gave us the perfect island vibes as the Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a pink tie-up co-ord set and looked every bit classy. She looked exquisite in the pink-hued two-piece dress that perfectly matched her amazing hairdo. Rashami Desai Stuns in a Floral Zara Dress As She Enjoys Her Maldivian Vacation (View Pics).

See Rashami Desai's Breathtaking Pictures from Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)