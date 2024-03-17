Actress Raveena Tandon is in the spotlight for her appearance and new projects. Getting ready for her movie Patna Shuklla, she's also caught attention with her recent outfit. Sharing photos and videos from a wedding, she flaunted a stunning golden silk saree, accessorised perfectly with matching jewellery and black sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Gone full Gangsta mode! Wedding season." Take a look at her latest style below! Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon Cast As Lawyer in Film Alongside Late Actor Satish Kaushik (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post

