Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Raveena Tandon will be seen in a lawyer avatar in 'Patna Shuklla', which also stars late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

As per a statement, 'Patna Shuklla' dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which shows how Raveena helps a student who was wrongfully failed in an exam despite performing well.

Raveena can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

Speaking about the film, Raveena, who essays the role of Tanvi Shukla said, "Patna Shuklla aka Tanvi Shuklla's journey is relatable with Indians, it is a story of women leading at the front and managing her household and work life, which certainly is every women in our country. I've poured a part of myself into my character."

'Patna Shuklla' is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

In a statement, he also shared his views about this crucial project.

"Patna Shuklla is a very special story, the journey of Patna Shukla a.k.a. Tanvi Shukla is uncommon yet relatable. A woman managing her household and profession is what we have been seeing in today's time but what makes Patna Shuklla the superwoman is her courage to stand up for the truth. Each person that has worked on the film is extremely proud to bring a story from deep-rooted India," Arbaaz said.

Earlier , superstar Salman Khan took to X to promote Raveena's upcoming film.

He wrote, "Kabhi Linking road, kabhi Cadell road Kabhi Peddar road, Kabhi Arthur road Dhundha tumhein har jageh, Raveena Up to something new humein bataye bina? @Raveena Tandon." To which Raveena Tandon responded, "Na Turner road, na Carter road Milungi ab seedhe in Patna Ban gayi hoon Tanvi Shuklla Mera swagat zaroor karna! @Beingsalmankhan."

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, 'Patna Shuklla' will stream on an OTT platform from March 29. (ANI)

