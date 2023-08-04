Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty set hearts racing as she shared pictures in a stylish ensemble. Rhea donned an uber-cool red bomber jacket paired with sleek black leather pants, exuding confidence and charm. With her hair flowing freely, she struck a pose that exuded elegance and poise. Currently, Rhea is captivating audiences as a judge on the popular reality show Roadies Karm ya Kaand. Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments, praising her fashionable sense. Roadies- Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Her Challenging Times, Being Labelled. Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

