Actress Alia Bhatt is stealing hearts with her impeccable saree looks during the promotions and events of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her alluring saree collection has garnered attention, and she effortlessly exudes grace in every ensemble. In the latest pictures, Alia stuns in a multi-colored saree, leaving everyone mesmerised. With her innate sense of style and poise, she effortlessly steals the limelight, captivating fans with her beauty. From the striking patterns of the saree to her radiant smile, Alia's pictures have everyone swooning. Undoubtedly, Alia knows how to nail the saree look. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Early Reactions to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Family Entertainer Are Positive!