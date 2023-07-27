Ahead of its theatrical release on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's early reviews are out! Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the leads, the movie is touted to be a family entertainer. RRKPK is helmed by Karan Johar, which brings him back to the director's chair after a long hiatus. Right from intriguing posters, catchy songs to trailer, the makers of the flick have tried their best to promote it. So, is Rocky and Rani's twisted love story worth your time? Let's check out early reactions of critics below. How to Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) Movie Free Online Streaming on TamilRockers or Putlocker.

Bollywood Hungama: "The veterans leave a mark in their respective parts. Dharmendra is so good, it’s great to see him on the big screen after a hiatus. Jaya Bachchan is electrifying. Her commanding presence, authoritative attitude and cold stares — this is a stand-out act that’s sure to be talked about by moviegoers. Shabana Azmi is fantastic, delivers a controlled performance without going overboard in any sequence."Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!

Filmfare: "The film belongs to Rocky and Rani. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have outdone themselves in the film. Ranveer shows superb coming timing, playing off his co-stars like a pro, and mouthing funny lines like he was born to it. But there’s more to Rocky than being a clueless motormouth and Ranveer showcases his character’s fragile side with panache. It’s one of his finest performances so far."

FYI, RRKPK revolves around Punjabi lad Rocky (Ranveer) and Bengali girl Rani (Alia) who fall in love with each other despite their differences. After facing family opposition, the duo decide swap their families for three months before getting married.

