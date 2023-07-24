Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, following a brief trip within India, has now embarked on a journey to Indonesia. Amid her announced break from acting, Samantha chose Bali as her destination, accompanied by her friend Anusha Swamy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samantha treated her followers with delightful pictures and videos from her Bali experience. In the first photo, Samantha shared a serene morning moment amidst lush greenery. Dressed in a white string top and matching shorts, she adorned a stylish hat over her newly cropped hairdo, the hat bearing the words "dream on." Samantha immersed herself in the scenic beauty, clicking pictures and capturing memories of Bali. A cheerful selfie with Anusha showcased their happy spirits, while Samantha's hand gesture added a playful touch. The location was geotagged as Bali, signifying their captivating destination. Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Celebrating a Special Day As She Wraps Up the Shoot.

Check Out The Photos Here:

