One of the biggest events of the global film industry, the Cannes 2023 or the 76th Cannes Film Festival, is underway. Every day, we have a line of Indian stars making an appearance on the red carpet, stunning with their looks and couture choice. So when the Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, walked the red carpet, everyone was stunned by her metallic gown that had a hoodie pattern. Aishwarya’s look in her Sophie Couture creation was jaw-dropping no doubt, but for people on the internet, it became fodder for the newest memes and jokes. Urvashi Rautela Sports Blue Lips As She Walks the Cannes 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Gown (View Pics).

Aishwarya Rai wore a silver embellished gown with a giant hood from her head to her torso. The main attraction in the ensemble was the giant hood. The gown was complete with an oversized black bow. The shiny sequins and crystals gave her a polished look, and fashion enthusiasts were impressed. Everyone was keeping an eye out for the actress’s appearance, and on the Day 3 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, she made quite the sparkling entry. While the outfit was all glam, it also invited a lot of memes and jokes from people on the internet. Check out funny memes and jokes from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet-appearance at Cannes 2023:

Aishwarya is a Gift For Real

A Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookie? https://t.co/1PRFW98z8X — St Srikanth of Depot (@IndusFederalist) May 19, 2023

To a Lebanese Shawarma!

A Different Kind of Nostalgia Altogether!

I remember my school days. Just when I used to open my lunchbox, a roti would be peeking from within the foil. https://t.co/OZvmoHPPUA — Khushboo Mattoo 🍁 (@MattLaemon) May 19, 2023

A High-end Jadoo

It’s giving Jadoo but high end couture. 💅 https://t.co/LMJpWW9fyj — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) May 18, 2023

A Homage No One Anticipated

Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces that people look forward to on the red carpet of the international festival. She clearly hasn’t disappointed at least to the meme makers. From comparing several food items to gift wraps, her look at giving a good laugh to netizens. What did you think about her look, do let us know below?

