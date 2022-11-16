Sara Ali Khan is in desi colours as she shared her picture in a pink saree. The actress shared some of her pics on Instagram to treat fans with her desi avatar. She captioned it "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow". Shubman Gill Reveals ‘Maybe’ He Is Dating Sara and We Are Confused If It is Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan's Post Below:

