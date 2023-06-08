Selena Gomez is one the most celebrated singers all across the globe, she's cool, casual and leads her life on her own terms. The "Calm Down" enjoys a massive fanbase and Selenators never leave a chance to lift her up like a true queen. Recently the singer posted a few pictures on her social media account where she is seen enjoying ice-cream with her friend. Gomez captioned it with, "Ice cream chillin". She looks cool in hotpants and grey sweatshirt and won't deny it. Selena Gomez Shows Support for Taylor Swift After Old Video of Hailey Bieber Throwing Shade at 'Blank Space' Singer Goes Viral Again!.

Check Out The COOL Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

