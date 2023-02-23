Selena Gomez has come out in support of Taylor Swift, after an old video of Hailey Bieber throwing shade at the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer went viral again. In the throwback clip, Hailey can be seen laughing and gagging when Taylor's name gets mentioned. "So sorry, my sister is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on a TikTok video. Selena Gomez Drops a Throwback Pic Showing Off Her Sexy Side in a Strapless Black Top!

Check It Out:

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

