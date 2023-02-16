India is all set to celebrate Pathaan Day on February 17, but let’s take a moment to appreciate the Pathaan actor’s style statement. Yes, we are talking about King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared an unseen photo of the Bollywood superstar looking dapper. The actor known for his suave personality channelled inner Steve Jobs in a black turtleneck and blue jeans. Shah Rukh Khan’s intense gaze in this photoshoot is too sexy for words.

King Khan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)