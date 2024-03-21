Actor Shahid Kapoor stepped out in style for an event and owned the scene in a suave brown suit, oozing charm with every step. The actor was recently roped in for the movie Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues. His choice of a classic brown suit, paired effortlessly with a crisp white shirt and chic brown shoes, shows his impeccable taste in fashion. With his neat crew-cut hair adding the final touch, Shahid sets a new benchmark for fashion glamour, effortlessly raising the style quotient at every turn. Shahid Kapoor Looks Effortlessly Stylish in a Cool and Casual Look in His Latest Instagram Post! (View Pics).

