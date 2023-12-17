Shilpa Shetty Kundra continues to make a fashion statement on her own terms and her latest Instagram post is proof! Donning an all-black suit dress with cut-out sleeve details and pearl waist belt, she exudes boss lady vibes from head to toe. The Indian Police Force star paired her sexy attire with sleek pencil heels. Further, her tousled short hairdo added a touch of effortless flair, while her bold makeup added a touch of glam. Check out her stunning pics below. Kajal Aggarwal Embodies Glamour in Sheer Saree With Sexy Blouse and Statement Neckpiece (See Pics).

Shilpa Shetty Slays in All-Black Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

