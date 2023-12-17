Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction. The renowned actress, known for her effortless acting and exquisite fashion sense, recently delighted her fans with a series of dazzling pictures on Instagram in which she truly embodies glamour in sheer saree paired with a matching blouse. Kajal exudes charm and elegance as she gracefully drapes the six-yard wonder. Her glowy makeup perfectly complements the saree's hues and the statement neckpiece adds a touch of regal elegance. Fab is the word! Triptii Dimri Gives Major Christmas Outfit Inspo in Green Shimmery Backless Cut-Out Gown, See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Kajal Aggarwal in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Isn't She Just Gorgeous?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

