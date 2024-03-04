During the Best Designer Award of Asia and Oceania round at the 71st Miss World, Sini Shetty, representing India, donned an exquisite creation by renowned Indian designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Sini Shetty went on to clinch victory in this round. The gown, a navy blue crystal masterpiece, dazzled with its intricate details—a front slit and a silk chiffon trailing train at the back. The gown, featuring vertical lines of artwork embellished with crystal beads, exuded elegance and sophistication. The modern twist of a thigh-high slit and sheer bottom added contemporary flair to the classic design. Complementing her attire, Sini accessorised with diamond rings, a bracelet, dangling earrings, and light pink heels. She styled her voluminous, middle-parted, curled hair cascading down, enhancing her overall look. Minimal dewy makeup with neutral eyes and perfectly arched brows added the final touch of glamour. Miss World 2024 Contestant Sini Shetty of India Dazzles in Pink Midi Dress for Save the Tiger Campaign (View Pics).

